Spotlight Kidz Return to Radio City With Audrey Bennett and Kennedy Rae as Guest Performers

The Spotlight Kidz return to Radio City to open for the Rockettes prior to the "Christmas Spectacular" show on Monday, December 11 at the 5:00 pm performance.

Since 2018 the Spotlight Kidz, under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner, has been performing every year, with exception of Covid 2020, at this annual holiday event. The cast for this performance consists of 42 youngsters and teens from 11 states and Canada.

This year's guest performers are Audrey Bennett and Kennedy Rae. Audrey was the original "Little Anna" in FROZEN on Broadway, "Little Amelie" in AMELIE on Broadway and played the role of "Gretl" in THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour. Kennedy's highlights include winning the first season of CBS' COME DANCE WITH ME and was also in ANNIE Live on NBC.

The talent in the rest of the cast is deep as well with National Tour members Leela Chopra (ANASTASIA), Lilliana Deboer (SOUTH PACIFIC), Cora Jane Messer (LES MISERABLES) and Hazel Vogel (LES MISERABLES) as well as Beatrice Goddard Beggs, Emma Berg, Mia Bixler, Charlotte Cronin, Vera Deodato, Blake Donovan, Emery Dunham, Sydney Emerson, Annelle Farrell, Manu Federici, Madison Flagler, Giana Fundora, Gabriella Fundora, Cassidy Gertner, Gabrielle Gertner, Christina Gigi, Loralei Godwin, Bryce Horan, Sadie Johnson, Hudson Koonce, Noah Miles, Molly Millard, Annie Miller, Brianny Pazmino, Lyla Randall, Mina Ransom, Milani-Stella Rivera, Addie Seiler, Madelyn Simon, Polina Soukhopalova, Olivia Szwed, Zoey Thibodeau, Audrey Tsai, Olivia Vlasova, Emma Watkins and Molly Watkins.

In addition to Sandy Kost-Sterner as producer/director, she is assisted by Madeline Wittig. Rose Van Dyne serves as guest musical director.

A second performance by the Spotlight Kidz at Radio City this holiday season will take place on December 28th. That show will have a different cast (to be announced).

The Spotlight Kidz continues to provide opportunities to youngsters and teens such as NYC cabarets and performing at various venues. The Spotlight Kidz also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually. For further information, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz