South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free January Book Club Event

South Street Seaport Museum wil present the January selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time by Dava Sobel. The free event will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 6:30pm at McNally Jackson Seaport, 4 Fulton Street, NYC. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

Immerse yourself in a captivating discussion with Seaport Museum staff as we explore the compelling narrative behind the extraordinary scientific quest to find a ship's precise longitude at sea.

This month's featured book will shed light on the challenges faced by sailors in the 18th century-and throughout the great ages of exploration-who found themselves adrift at sea as soon as they lost sight of land. We will learn how thousands of lives, and the increasing fortunes of nations, hung on a resolution and how carpenter and clockmaker John Harrison (1693-1776) dared to imagine a mechanical solution, in complete opposition to the scientific community.

Join us for a deep dive into this dramatic human story and the enthralling yet concise history of astronomy, navigation, and clockmaking. Sign up to be part of the discussion, where we'll unravel the complexities and triumphs that unfolded during this remarkable scientific process.

Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the January meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. mcnallyjackson.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

