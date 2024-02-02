South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free February Book Club Event: Here Is New York By E. B. White

Rediscover your love for the city with this timeless piece capturing the essence of New York City.

Feb. 02, 2024

South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free February Book Club Event: Here Is New York By E. B. White

South Street Seaport Museum announces the February selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Here is New York by E. B. White. The free event will be held on February 26, 2024, at 6:30pm at McNally Jackson Seaport, 4 Fulton Street. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub

In honor of the season of love, the Seaport Museum Book Club invites you to delve into the heartwarming selection, Here is New York. This timeless piece by E. B. White serves as the quintessential love letter to New York City, capturing its essence with perceptive, humorous, and nostalgic insights during a stroll around Manhattan in 1948.

Join this lively discussion on White's masterful work, and rediscover your affection for the city. Recognized by The New York Times as one of the ten best books ever written about the metropolis, and hailed by The New Yorker as "the wittiest essay, and one of the most perceptive, ever done on the city," this publication promises to rekindle your love affair with the vibrant and ever-evolving cityscape. Don't miss the chance to share your thoughts and reflections on this literary gem with fellow enthusiasts. You don't have to read the full essay to enjoy the event--everyone is welcome!

Here is New York is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the January meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. mcnallyjackson.com/book/9781892145024




