South Street Seaport Museum to Present FRESH PRINTS Open House at Bowne & Co.

South Street Seaport Museum will present the April return of its one-of-a-kind New York experience at Bowne & Co.-the fan-favorite Fresh Prints open house! This monthly event features a breadth of printing equipment that you are invited to use.

﻿In the open house, you will see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts of the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection.

Established in 1775, the original Bowne & Co., Inc. was one of New York's oldest printing firms. The Bowne that you experience today at the Seaport Museum is an offshoot of the original and continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing.

Preregistration is encouraged for this open house. Walkups will be accommodated as possible; only credit or debit cards are accepted. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 90-minutes? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special.