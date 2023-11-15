South Street Seaport Museum to Present All Hands On Deck Film Screening

The screening will take place at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Join the South Street Seaport Museum for a live-narrated screening of the documentary All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World. The free event will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:30pm. seaportmuseum.org/rose

Come aboard the tall ship Wavertree for a unique experience that will bring to life the documentary film "All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World."

Join us for an immersive event where you'll become part of the captivating journey of a diverse crew of 30 passionate individuals, including our narrator Will Sofrin. "All Hands on Deck" will show how the fearless team set sail on a daring voyage, tasked with transporting a replica of the 18th century warship Rose from its home in Newport, Rhode Island, to the bustling heart of Hollywood for use in the 2003 film Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. We will see how the crew effectively went back in time to bring to life the old ways of the maritime world, and their hard work on the high seas.

The documentary illustrates the full experience, including an actual dismasting of the ship--which we will see while on Wavertree, who experienced a dismasting that ended her sailing career. You will be on the edge of your seat as we watch the crew confront unpredictable storm-tossed seas.

The film runs for 32 minutes, offering an intense and captivating narrative. Registration is encouraged for this free event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A, book signing, and free wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation. It can be chilly this time of year and this program takes place below the main deck of Wavertree, which is not a temperature-controlled environment. Make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly.

Will Sofrin's book, All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World, will be available at the event for purchase and author signing.

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Before or after your program, anytime between 11am-4:30pm, to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




