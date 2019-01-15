Social Roundup: Broadway Remembers Carol Channing

Broadway lost one of its brightest lights today with the passing of the renowned Carol Channing. Stars and fans alike have taken to social to remember and reminisce about the legend and her iconic performances in HELLO, DOLLY! and more. Check out some of the highlights below!

Carol got a standing O' every night on the '95 tour...usually started by her husband (who watched every show). One night he was sick. I filled in. I stood. The rest followed. She told me I'd be a star after that. RIP Carol. ??? https://t.co/ZQkJjxml7x - Patrick Wilson (@patrickwilson73) January 15, 2019

RIP dear wondrous legendary lady. You were one of a kind.?????? pic.twitter.com/Me7yB96ciO - Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 15, 2019

"Laughter is much more important than applause. Applause is almost a duty. Laughter is a reward."



- Carol Channing - Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) January 15, 2019

So very sad to learn that the great Carol Channing has passed away. A true icon! We are dedicating our opening tonight in San Diego to her in the theater where the 1st National Tour of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Ms. Channing opened. Thank you, Carol, for the legacy of joy! https://t.co/DC5nM5hljs - Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) January 15, 2019

We'll only ever say HELLO, not Goodbye. The legendary #CarolChanning, January 31, 1921 - January 15, 2019. Tomorrow is the 55th anniversary of the original HELLO, DOLLY opening night at the St. James. She will always be Wow Wow Wow, fellas. Forever. pic.twitter.com/OAaskBnkjV - Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) January 15, 2019

