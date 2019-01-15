BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr


Social Roundup: Broadway Remembers Carol Channing

Jan. 15, 2019  

Social Roundup: Broadway Remembers Carol Channing

Broadway lost one of its brightest lights today with the passing of the renowned Carol Channing. Stars and fans alike have taken to social to remember and reminisce about the legend and her iconic performances in HELLO, DOLLY! and more. Check out some of the highlights below!

Related Articles






From This Author Linnae Medeiros

  • Social Roundup: Broadway Remembers Carol Channing
  • Social Roundup: Broadway Community Reacts to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Purchase of the Drama Book Shop

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE