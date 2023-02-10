Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soapbox Gallery to Present Album Release Show for HEVREH Ensemble's MESEROLE STREET

HEVREH Ensemble has carefully woven this collection of works from composer and ensemble member Jeff Adler.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Soapbox Gallery will present the album release show for HEVREH Ensemble's extraordinary Meserole Street on Saturday, February 25th at 8pm. Formed from long standing friendships and mutual musical interests whose distinctive sound has been embraced internationally, HEVREH Ensemble has carefully woven this collection of works from composer and ensemble member Jeff Adler.

With music inspired by friends and family, nostalgia, and several compositions influenced by the 2020 pandemic, the ensemble employs a variety of instruments both common and unique, namely the Native American flute and the shofar horn. From the cold feelings of isolation in Alone to the resounding emotions of hope in Freedom Day and more in between, HEVREH Ensemble's close-knit relationship and Signature Sound once again proves their notion: "good friendship makes for good music, and great stories." Guest Artists: Shane Shanahan, percussion (Silk Road Ensemble) and Jennifer Vincent, Double Bass. Meserole Street is available widely now from PARMA Recordings. Cover Art: Bess Adler

Event Details:

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8pm
Soapbox Gallery
636 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11238
Tickets: $25; Live Stream: $10+ Pay What You Can
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224334®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.soapboxgallery.org%2Fevents%2Fhevrehensemble?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Program

Works by group member and composer Jeff Adler with pieces from Meserole Street:

Spirits that Dwell within the Grandmother Tree

Central West End

The Prentice Farm

21 Practice

Meserole Street

Older Ways

Perihelion

Too Late to Matter


