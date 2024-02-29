Smoke Jazz Club Begins 25th Anniversary Celebrations with NEA Jazz Master George Coleman

SMOKE Jazz Club will present the first of many 25th anniversary celebrations starting with George Coleman and special guests (Apr 10-14).

NEA Jazz Master George Coleman opened the doors to SMOKE in April 1999, then christened its newly renovated space post-pandemic in July 2022, and returns in April to celebrate the club’s 25th anniversary. Joining Coleman are several special guests such as Joe Farnsworth who also inaugurated the SMOKE stage 25 years ago. This marks the beginning of year-round Silver Jubilee festivities to be announced soon.

For the most updated calendar, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

Lineup:

Wed + Sun only:

George Coleman – tenor saxophone

John Webber – bass

Emmet Cohen – piano

Joe Farnsworth – drums

Thu–Sat only:

George Coleman – tenor saxophone

John Webber – bass

Peter Bernstein – guitar

Michael Weiss – piano

Carl Allen – drums

Ticketing + Information:

When: Wednesday-Sunday, April 10-14 @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only). Doors open at 5:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted)

Where: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rdStreet.

Tickets: In-Person $35-$55. Livestream $15. For more information and to make reservations, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.