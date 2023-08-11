Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Shark Is Broken in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Shark Bite Magnet, The Shark Is Broken Logo Raglan Tee, and more below!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS. Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug.

SHARK IS BROKEN officially opened on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

