Shop BACK TO THE FUTURE Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Great Scott! Take a look at merch and souvenirs from Back to the Future in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop including the Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee, the 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee, the Time Machine Floating Pen, and more!

Back to the Future: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). 

Back to the Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, with music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and a book by Bob Gale

Shop now!

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee image

Take a look at this Navy blue long sleeve tee with the iconic Back to the Future quote, "Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads" on the front, and "1.21 Gigawatts" along the sleeve.
Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie image Unisex zip-up hoodie features the Back to the Future logo on the front left chest, the iconic line, Where We're Going, We Don't Need Roads on the back and an 88 MPH icon on the zipper. Sizes run X-Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee

Back to the Future the Musical 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee image Unisex tie-dye with 88.0 MPH and the DeLorean on the front and the Back to the Future logo on the back. Sizing runs X-Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Tee image Unisex tee featuring the Back to the Future Broadway keyart. Sizes run X-Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Great Scott Hat

Back to the Future the Musical Great Scott Hat image Great Scott, look at this hat!

The front of the hat features the iconic quote Great Scott!, the flux capacitor icon on the left side, and the Back to the Future logo on the back. This is an adjustable hat with a D ring closure on the back. One size fits most.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug

Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug image Extra! Extra! Read All About It! Today's Headline: SAVE THE CLOCK TOWER!

Read Hill Valley's news and sip your favorite beverage out of this Save the Clock Tower mug! Features a newspaper style art and the Back to the Future logo.

This mug holds 11 oz of hot or cold liquid. Not microwave safe. Handwash only.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug image This 11 oz mug is perfect to drink your favorite beverage from! Features the Back to the Future Broadway keyart. Do not place in microwave. Handwash only.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet

Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet image Classic Broadway Magnet, features the Back to the Future keyart. Measures 2.5" x 3.5".


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie

Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie image Take a trip back to the '80s with this Back to the Future scrunchie! The design features the musical's logo, a clock, the flux capacitor, Marty's iconic vest, and the 88 PMH icon.


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical OUTATIME keychain

Back to the Future the Musical OUTATIME keychain image OUTATIME Back to the Future the Musical license plate inspired keychain. Approximately 2 inches wide and 0.3 cm thick


Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Time Machine Floating Pen

Back to the Future the Musical Time Machine Floating Pen image This pen is practical and can come in handy during time traveling. Features a floating image of the Delorean and Hill Valley's City Hall in the background as well as the Back to the Future logo.


Buy Now»

Creating Back to the Future the Musical Book

Creating Back to the Future the Musical Book image The official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future; includes the complete lyrics to all original songs!


Buy Now»



