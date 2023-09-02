Sharon Katz & The Peace Train to Play Joe's Pub in September

The performance will be on September 5.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

Sharon Katz & the Peace Train will celebrate the release of their new album, For You, at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, on September 5, at 7:00 PM. Joe's Pub is at 425 Lafayette Street (as Astor Place), in New York City, NY 10003. The venue phone is 212-967-7555. Admission is $20. There is a 2-drink or 1-food minimum.

Take everything you love about South African rhythms and choirs; mix in some Cuban magic; add a dose of Philly jazz; tackle issues of love, loss, and adversity; and you get the latest album from global activists Sharon Katz & The Peace Train. The gorgeously layered tracks of "For You" were recorded in South Africa, Mexico and the USA, including an appearance by South African choir, Thee Legacy, produced by Sibongiseni Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo fame. You'll do a double take when you hear the vocals and think LBM's lead singer, the late Joseph Shabalala, has come back to add his voice to "What Can We Do/ Sizokwenzenjani." Sharon and Joseph started working together in South Africa in 1992 - and Ladysmith Black Mambazo traveled aboard Sharon's original journey of The Peace Train in 1993 when Sibongiseni was still a youth - so it truly is a legacy track.




