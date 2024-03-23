Secret Theatre's SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL FINALS to Be Held Tomorrow

The finals will be held on Sunday, March 24 @ 3:00 p.m.

By: Mar. 23, 2024
The Secret Theatre, a leading professional theatrical company in Queens - after a widely popular run of more than 50 productions - will conclude its festival with the FINALS where winners will be announced.

Broadway and Off-Broadway artists will be appearing in production written by a powerful cross-section of the arts industry, including celebrated New York playwrights, David Adam Gill and Doug DeVita.

FINALISTS

Mrs. Platte | Playwright: Doug DeVita, Director: Robert Liebowitz

Shitty Shitty Bang Bang | Playwright: Doug DeVita, Director, Eric Webb

Making Friends at 50 | Playwright: William Zolla, Director: William Zolla

The Valentine Audit | Playwright: William Zolla, Director: William Zolla

In the Garden of Hesperides | Playwright: David Gill, Director: Marie Eléna O'Brien

Pray Tell | Playwright: Richard Vetere, Director: Scott Klavan

The Suicides | Playwright: Anderson Heinz, Director: Deejay Gray

The Vineyard | Playwright: Rayna Berggren, Director: Caitlin Mayernik

The Secret Theatre is located at 3802 61st St, Queens, New York.



