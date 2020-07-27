Sarah Stiles to Release Debut EP, YOU CAN UKULELE WITH ME

The Five Track EP Will be Available on Digital Platforms on Friday, August 21st

Broadway Records announced today the release of You Can Ukulele With Me, the debut EP from Tony Award-nominee Sarah Stiles. You Can Ukulele With Me, a collaboration between Stiles and songwriter Holly Gewandter, started out as a quirky love letter to the world-sunshiny, cheeky, sometimes silly, sometimes achingly beautiful songs meant to help people feel better and hopefully be better. Recorded just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic sent the world reeling, You Can Ukulele With Me's heartfelt message now seems both eerily prescient and resonant. Produced and arranged by Scott Wasserman, the five track EP will be available on digital platforms on Friday, August 21st.

On stage, Sarah Stiles starred in the Broadway production of Tootsie as 'Sandy Lester'. She earned a Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for this role. She has also starred in various Broadway productions including her Tony nominated performance as Jessica in Hand to God, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Kate/ Lucy Avenue Q and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

On television, Sarah recurs as 'Bonnie Barella' on Showtime's hit series "Billions". Sarah recently starred in all three seasons of EPIX's critically acclaimed series "Get Shorty". She can next be seen in Kevin James' new Netflix comedy series "The Crew". Additional television and film credits include the Steven Soderbergh's "Unsane", "I'm Dying Up Here", "Blacklist", "Dietland" as well as the animated "Steven Universe" series and film for Cartoon Network and "Sunny Day" for Nickelodeon. Sarah lends her voice on the recording of Pasek and Paul's James and the Giant Peach. In 2016, she penned her solo show Squirrel Heart which she performed to sold out audiences at Joe's Pub at the Public in NYC.

