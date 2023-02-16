Sam Jay Debuts ONSIGHT: A LATE-NIGHT THERAPY SHOW FOR COMICS at Chelsea Music Hall

If Laughter is indeed the best medicine, then Sam Jay has the cure for it all. Fresh off the release of her co-starring role alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the Netflix comedy "You People," Sam Jay returns to the stage as comedic therapist in her upcoming live comedy show OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics.

During this monthly stand-up show taking place at Chelsea Music Hall, Jay and her co-host Keith Johnson will engage with members of the audience and surprise guests on their "therapist's couch" as they unpack issues from relationships, life, family and careers, then walk "patients" to solutions with relentless jokes and antagonizing feedback -- allowing the guests to see themselves in ways they've never seen before.

"Keith hit me like, let's do a show where you therapize people the "Sam Way." And what was is that you ask? OnSight is some fun silly billy sh*t, pull ya a** up and find out," says Sam Jay.

**Please note: Sam Jay and Keith Johnson are not actually therapists - they are just really funny people who can help you laugh the pain away.

Sam Jay is a comedian, writer and actor best known as a writer for Saturday Night Live, her Netflix special "3 in the Morning" and as the co-creator and co-star of the HBO comedy series "PAUSE with Sam Jay."

Keith Johnson is a Los Angeles based stand-up comedian, creator, actor, and voiceover artist. He was featured on Kevin Hart's 'Hart of the City' on Comedy Central.

OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics will debut on March 7th. Tickets can be purchased here.