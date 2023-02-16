Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sam Jay Debuts ONSIGHT: A LATE-NIGHT THERAPY SHOW FOR COMICS at Chelsea Music Hall

OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics will debut on March 7th.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Sam Jay Debuts ONSIGHT: A LATE-NIGHT THERAPY SHOW FOR COMICS at Chelsea Music Hall

If Laughter is indeed the best medicine, then Sam Jay has the cure for it all. Fresh off the release of her co-starring role alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the Netflix comedy "You People," Sam Jay returns to the stage as comedic therapist in her upcoming live comedy show OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics.

During this monthly stand-up show taking place at Chelsea Music Hall, Jay and her co-host Keith Johnson will engage with members of the audience and surprise guests on their "therapist's couch" as they unpack issues from relationships, life, family and careers, then walk "patients" to solutions with relentless jokes and antagonizing feedback -- allowing the guests to see themselves in ways they've never seen before.

"Keith hit me like, let's do a show where you therapize people the "Sam Way." And what was is that you ask? OnSight is some fun silly billy sh*t, pull ya a** up and find out," says Sam Jay.

**Please note: Sam Jay and Keith Johnson are not actually therapists - they are just really funny people who can help you laugh the pain away.

Sam Jay is a comedian, writer and actor best known as a writer for Saturday Night Live, her Netflix special "3 in the Morning" and as the co-creator and co-star of the HBO comedy series "PAUSE with Sam Jay."

Keith Johnson is a Los Angeles based stand-up comedian, creator, actor, and voiceover artist. He was featured on Kevin Hart's 'Hart of the City' on Comedy Central.

OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics will debut on March 7th. Tickets can be purchased here.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
McCormack, Bundy, & Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway Photo
McCormack, Bundy, & Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Broadway will welcome an uproarious new American comedy this summer when Jason Alexander directs Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper in The Cottage by Sandy Rustin. The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater.
Heelan, Guarini, and Jackson Will Lead ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Heelan, Guarini, and Jackson Will Lead ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
The new Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, will star Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. Learn more about the show here!
Video: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In Tokyo Photo
Video: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In Tokyo
See video highlights from Disney's Beauty and the Beast currently running at the Maihama Amphitheater, located in Tokyo Disney Resort.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Album Tells The Whole Story Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Album Tells The Whole Story
And then there is the performance of Victoria Clark. The subtle delicacy of this lady's work has elevated every show she has been in, whether musical or straight drama, and that work comes through loud and clear here.

More Hot Stories For You


Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway, Directed by Jason AlexanderEric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway, Directed by Jason Alexander
February 16, 2023

Broadway will welcome an uproarious new American comedy this summer when Jason Alexander directs Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper in The Cottage by Sandy Rustin. The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater.
Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, and Aisha Jackson Will Lead ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEBriga Heelan, Justin Guarini, and Aisha Jackson Will Lead ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
February 16, 2023

The new Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, will star Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. Learn more about the show here!
Video: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In TokyoVideo: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In Tokyo
February 15, 2023

See video highlights from Disney's Beauty and the Beast currently running at the Maihama Amphitheater, located in Tokyo Disney Resort.
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabout's Laura Pels TheaterTHE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theater
February 15, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the opening of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.
Lisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage TheaterLisa Lawer Post Named Interim Executive Director of Second Stage Theater
February 15, 2023

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director) has announced that Lisa Lawer Post has been named Interim Executive Director at Second Stage Theater. Ms. Post will officially join the award-winning Broadway and Off-Broadway institution on February 27, 2023.   Current Executive Director Khady Kamara will depart the company at the end of the month.
share