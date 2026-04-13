SPOTLIGHT NEW WORKS FEST Selects 13 Plays And Musicals For Inaugural Festival

CPA Theatricals and Gitelman & Good Publishers have announced the 13 plays and musicals selected for the inaugural Spotlight New Works Fest. The festival will take place June 29 through July 5, 2026, as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre in New York City.

The festival will present staged readings of new works developed for educational and community theatre settings, offering playwrights the opportunity to connect with theatre educators, producers, and artistic directors. The selected works were chosen from 232 submissions.

SELECTED WORKS

The selected productions include BIRCH ACADEMY, with book and music by Miguel Sutedjo and book and lyrics by Andrea Trent; COMING OUT by Allison St. Rock; CORONATION by Peter Fenton; DIE ANYWHERE ELSE by Colin Casey; FIREFLIES AND FAULT LINES by Brian S. Brijbag; THE INFERNAL MACHINE by Larry Daggett; LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH by William Meurer; RESCUE by Nancy Kissam; SCOUTS by Catherine Epstein; THE STUDENT BODY by Aaron Levy; TRIAL BY JURY by Kit Goldstein Grant; YOU GO ON by Matt Gittins; and THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT by Jen Coogan.

The Spotlight New Works Fest is designed to highlight plays and musicals with strong production potential for educational and community theatres, emphasizing storytelling, character development, and accessibility for diverse audiences.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

The festival aims to connect new works with theatre programs across North America, offering a platform for emerging and established writers to present their work in front of industry professionals and educators.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONS

Gitelman & Good Publishers focuses on expanding its catalogue of plays and musicals tailored to educational and community theatre markets. CPA Theatricals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting new voices in theatre and increasing access to performance opportunities across North America.