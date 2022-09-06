Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUTH PACIFIC ON THE RIVER Comes to Sutton Place This Month

The performance is on Tuesday, September 20 at 2:00 PM.

Sep. 06, 2022  
Sutton Place Parks Conservancy (SPPC), in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley and Sunrise East 56 (SE56), will present South Pacific On The River, on Tuesday, September 20 at 2:00 PM. This free hour-long concert of songs from the legendary Broadway musical, will be held in the 56th Street Park, just east of Sutton Place. The performance features four lead singers, 16 ensemble vocalists, and a 32-piece orchestra.

Limited tickets are free, and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. These can be requested at events@suttonplaceparks.org. Seating priority is being paid to community seniors, including those with aides and companions.

Jarrett Winters Morley is the creative force behind South Pacific On The River, serving as producer, music director, and orchestra conductor. A performer/composer/lyricist, and multi-faceted artist, he has brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds for this one-time event. "On behalf of all the musicians, vocalists, and creatives involved, we're honored to have the opportunity to bring an afternoon of music to the East Side."

The concert will feature principal performers Charlotte Maltby (Life After, The Secret Garden, Les Miserables), and Paul Hernandez (Fiorello!, Sweeney Todd, Godspell). Charlotte Maltby originated the role of Kate Carter at The Old Globe's production of Life After, and Paul Hernandez recently performed in Broadway's Rising Stars at the Town Hall on Broadway.

South Pacific, with music by Richard Rogers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II debuted on Broadway in 1949 to critical and commercial acclaim.



