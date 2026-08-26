SOLFEST 2026 to Mark 10th Anniversary of The Sol Project

The Sol Project, the Obie award-winning theater initiative dedicated to producing and elevating Latiné voices, announces the dates for SolFest 2026, its annual festival celebrating Latiné writers and artists in partnership with Pregones/PRTT and North Star Projects. This year's festival marks The Sol Project's 10th anniversary and SolFest's 9th year. Presented during SolFest week, The North Star Projects Latiné ShortsFest, which celebrates the work of Latiné filmmakers, producers, directors and actors working in the short film genre and other digital short works, will be celebrating its fourth year. This season's SolFest week will run from September 27 – October 4 at various locations throughout Manhattan with readings of new work presented at PRTT in midtown Manhattan at 304 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036

SolFest 2026 will bring a week of programming celebrating Latiné artists and stories to New York audiences, with full programming details to be announced in the coming weeks.

To ensure broad accessibility while supporting the festival's mission, admission will feature three flexible tiers:

Ticketed: Select special events

Donation-Based: Special fundraising events

Free: Foundational festival blocks (advance RSVP required)

“Entering our 10th anniversary year is a momentous milestone, and we are pushing the boundaries of what SolFest can be. By deepening our relationship with Pregones/PRTT and collaborating with North Star Projects (NSP), we are creating a dynamic space where new works, independent film, and artistic advocacy intersect. From dynamic new work readings and special benefit performances to neighborhood pop-ups and interactive panels, this late September gathering is a true home for our artists. We are proud to offer an accessible, multi-tiered lineup that celebrates both our stellar alumni and the next generation of Latiné storytellers," says SolFest Producer and The Sol Project Co-Artistic Director, Adriana Gaviria

"Nine years ago, The Sol Project chose our stage to launch something bold, and we said yes because that's what colectivos do — we build together. Nine editions in, SolFest has become one of the truest expressions of what Pregones/PRTT stands for: artists claiming space, voices refusing to be quiet, and a Puerto Rican/Latinx legacy that keeps growing louder. Felicidades on 10 years, Sol Project familia," says Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater.

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