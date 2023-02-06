Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SO THIS HAPPENED (Staged Reading) To Be Presented By Next Stop Creatives

This reading will be presented at Theatrelab NYC this Saturday, February 11th at 7pm.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Next Stop Creatives is producing a staged reading of So This Happened written by Derek Davidson and directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges!

Three friends. The eve of the 2016 elections. They share a drink. Over the next few years, these friends remain faithful to their monthly ritual of coming together for a drink, despite their occupational difficulties and increasingly divergent political beliefs. Meanwhile, the country's growing unrest results in threats to their careers, their friendships, and their physical safety. But Hey! Don't worry: everything's fine as long as we have 1930s vaudeville, the food service industry, and snappy music courtesy of Alexa!

For more information on the show and cast visit @sothishappenednyc on Instagram.

So This Happened is produced through Next Stop Creatives' "Artist In Residence" program. Each calendar year, Next Stop Creatives hosts one Artist in Residence, from the months of July-December. Click here to apply!

Next Stop Creatives is a New York based, multi-hyphenate production company, committed to supporting artists at any stage of their creative process. For more information visit nextstopcreatives.com or on Instagram @nextstopcreatives


