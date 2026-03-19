SNAZZY Premieres at New York Theatre Festival This July

Snazzy, a new play written and produced by British actor-producer Joe Staton and presented by RiffRaff NYC, will premiere this summer as part of the New York Theatre Festival. Inspired by a remarkable true story, the production will be presented at the LATEA Theater on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 PM, and Saturday, July 25 at 4:30 PM.

A 90-minute dramedy, Snazzy is based on A Snazzy Tale, the memoir of Staton's mother, and tells the true story behind the creation of one of the world's most recognisable face-painting brands. In the 1980s, Lauren and Paul Staton began developing their own face-paints while working at a Butlins holiday centre in Somerset, England. What began as a small, creative endeavour would grow into Snazaroo - a globally recognised brand that has brought colour and joy to generations of children around the world.

At its heart, Snazzy is a story of love, loss, entrepreneurship, and perseverance - exploring not only the creation of a company, but the relationship that made it possible. While millions recognise the product, few know the deeply personal story behind it: a story of creativity born from necessity, and of a family legacy that continues to resonate across continents.

Staton, the son of Lauren and Paul, developed the play as both a tribute and a personal journey.

"My mum wrote A Snazzy Tale, and it was deeply moving to me," says Staton. "My dad passed away when I was two, and reading her book - and writing this play - has been a way to get to know him better. I want people to know my mum's story because it's incredibly inspiring. It's a story about building something from nothing, and about the teamwork that made it possible."

Staton is a British actor based in New York City and the co-artistic director of RiffRaff NYC, a company dedicated to supporting immigrant artists. He is also a company member of the Ensemble Shakespeare Company. Snazzy marks his debut as a playwright.

Casting is currently underway, with a mix of established and emerging international performers attached to the project. Ross Mason is confirmed to play Paul, with Brenna Peerbolt in talks to lead as Lauren. British actors Truman Gaudoin, Ronan Spierenburg, and Madeleine Doré will form part of the ensemble, portraying multiple roles. Additional casting will be announced.

British actress and director Chloe Champken is currently in talks to direct. Champken and Staton are long-time collaborators, having worked together across multiple productions in both acting and directing capacities, including RiffRaff NYC's A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Rainmaker at Court Square Theatre. Both are also company members of the Ensemble Shakespeare Company.

The story of Snazzy spans continents - from its origins in Minehead, Somerset, to its continued legacy abroad. Staton grew up between the UK, France, and Spain, with strong ties to the Costa Blanca community, where his mother now resides in the village of Jalón and runs the Daadi Clothes Swapping foundation. The production reflects this international journey, with future plans to bring the play to the UK, including a hoped-for run at the Regal Theatre in Minehead - the hometown of Snazaroo.

Tickets: https://innovationtickets.com/product/snazzy/

Further casting and creative team announcements will be made in the coming months.

Performance Details

July 21, 2026 - 9:00 PM

July 22, 2026 - 6:30 PM

July 25, 2026 - 4:30 PM

Venue: LATEA Theater

Festival: New York Theatre Festival

Runtime: 90 minutes

About RiffRaff NYC

RiffRaff NYC is a New York-based theatre and film company dedicated to supporting immigrant artists and telling globally resonant stories. Through live performance, film, and community-driven events, the company provides a platform for diverse voices and international perspectives.