SLAVE PLAY Creative Team and Producers Donate $10,000 to National Bailout Fund

The creative team and producers of Slave Play have released a statement, standing in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They have also donated $10,000 to the National Bailout Fund, and are encouraging others in the community to do the same.

"For too long we have witnessed black bodies be made objects to consume and destroy by agents of white supremacy, as black people have been forced to fight for their right to be" the statement reads. "This week across out nation black voices have yelled out as one to say 'enough is enough.'"

"We thank those giving their blood, sweat, tears, and putting their lives on the line to ensure the myriad freedoms black people are denied on the daily."

Read the full statement below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You