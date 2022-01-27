SING WITH CARNEGIE HALL Returns For Season Two For Families And Young Children

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI) announced today that Sing with Carnegie Hall-the weekly interactive free online video series for families and young children-will return for a second season beginning Saturday, February 12. The series is hosted by Carnegie Hall teaching artist Emily Eagen and features special guests-including Grammy Award-winning singer Clay Ross and Grammy Award-nominated singer Eleni Arapoglou-leading families in original and beloved songs from around the globe. Sing-along videos cover a range of imaginative topics including nature, community, family, and dreams to encourage connection, well-being, and creativity for families with little ones (ages 3-6) at home. Click here to watch a special preview of the new season.



The short videos-each 15 minutes or less-premiere each Saturday from February 12 through March 12 on the Hall's Facebook and YouTube page channels. Following the premiere, episodes are available for on-demand viewing on the Hall's website at carnegiehall.org/sing. The full calendar of upcoming episodes is listed below.



Sat, Feb 12 at 10 am (ET): Dream featuring Soul Science Lab Sat, Feb 19 at 10 am (ET): Nature featuring Eleni Arapoglou Sat, Feb 26 at 10 am (ET): Our Roots featuring Yasser Tejeda Sat, Mar 5 at 10 am (ET): Community featuring Martha Redbone Sat, Mar 12 at 10 am (ET): Family featuring Clay Ross



Sing with Carnegie Hall returns after a successful first season in February 2021 that featured six videos that inspired kids to discover new music and move and sing to classic playtime songs. All of the episodes from the premiere run are available to stream for free on Carnegie Hall's website.