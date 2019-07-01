SHARUM Highlights Intersectionality In Muslim Communities

"Sharum", a play written by Mohammad Murtaza and Dena Igusti and directed by Ray Jordan Achan, will be making its NYC debut at Players Theatre on July 11th-27th, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7PM and Sundays at 3PM.

Sharum is a documentary theatre piece that follows a Muslim family based in Queens, New York. The story follows the wedding of the oldest daughter, Mariam. Throughout the events of the wedding, all 4 of the siblings are forced to come face to face with the reality of their identities, battling the stigmas around mental health, arranged marriages, drug addiction, and queerness. In the midst of this ceremony, these secrets get exposed to each other and the community around them. SHARUM recalls true events in these scenarios that capture the responses of their parents, and the ways it permanently affects their family dynamic.

Tickets are on sale and can be found here, as well as on Goldstar, TodayTix, and Broadway Box at a discounted rate!





