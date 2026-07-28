Shakira Tribute Show Bilingual Broadway CANTA to Return at Stonewall Inn

Bilingual Broadway Collective (BBCo), a new nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating language, culture, and creativity through the performing arts, presents Bilingual Broadway CANTA on August 4th at the Historic Stonewall Inn.

Following the success of Bilingual Broadway Canta Marc Anthony Vs. La India, the series returns to celebrate the catalogue of Latin pop queen: Shakira.

The series features Broadway and Broadway caliber singers performing songs from the Latin pop catalogue. The evening will be hosted by Luis E. Mora and Belén Moyano. The cast includes Jenyvette Vega, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Nestor Martinez, Ally Cachay Narva, Vanessa Verduga, Nathan Rodriguez, Jasmine Romero, Emma Claye, Gabriela Cristina Rivera, Facundo Agustin, Karla Joan Rivera, Kevin Luis, Frances Ramos, Noah Noria, Beatriz Coronel, and María Reneé

The Bilingual Broadway Canta series will happen monthly and will feature a different artist or theme; while always centered around themes and artists that speak to the bilingual experience. The event is FREE to attend. Co-produced by Yani Marin

Doors open at 6:00pm. Stonewall Inn is a 21+ venue.

Future show dates include: Sept 1, Oct 6, Nov 3, Dec 15

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