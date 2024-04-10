SEUSSICAL Comes to Wagner College Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Equally beloved and fantastical, SEUSSICAL brings to life all of our favorite, colorful Dr. Seuss characters. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton the Elephant and his discovery of the Whos. Along the way we also meet Mayzie La Bird, Jojo, Gertrude McFuzz, and many more. Come celebrate the courage to never lose faith even in the face of insurmountable odds. Oh, the thinks you can think! Directed by Joey Donnelly and Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, SEUSSICAL captures the playful imagination of childhood while acknowledging the wisdom that comes with age.

Created by legendary writing team Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, SEUSSICAL opened on Broadway in 2000. The original cast featured Tony Award Winner and Wagner College Professor Michele Pawk as Mayzie La Bird and Wagner College Alumna Janine LaManna as Gertrude McFuzz. Flaherty and Ahrens are also known for writing Ragtime, Anastasia, Once on this Island, Rocky the Musical, and many more.

"Theatre is one of those magical places where people can come together for a shared experience," says Theatre General Manager Michelle Siemens about bringing SEUSSICAL to the Wagner College Theatre Main Stage. "We're delighted to have an offering that is fun for the whole family and is dedicated to imagination, joy, and play. We would love to see the audience full of theatre lovers, young and young at heart!" If you're bringing children for whom it is their first time going to the theatre, we have prepared a "How to see your first show" booklet. Please reach out for a pdf copy, michelle.siemens@wagner.edu.

Performances are on April 25, 26 & 27 and May 2, 3 & 4 at 8:00PM and on April 27 and May 4 & 5 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Directed by Joey Donnelly '10, Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, Choreographed by Graham Keen '10, Assistant Directed by Shane Hickey, Scenic Designer Brian T. Sharron, Lighting Designer Vicki Neal, Costume Designer Brendan McCann, Sound Designer Conchetta Aronowitz, Hair and Makeup Designer Spring Super, Stage Manager Allison Borio, Production Manager Vicki Neal, and Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. Cast includes: Mackenzie Quinn Ross, Sydney Cox, Caitlyn Efner, Ash Paterno, Marc Mundsinger, Liam Henry Ellis, Elle Ouimet, Olivia Gonzalez, Mikaila Miller, Teagan Burke, Sophia Erneta, Kyle Munro, Nico Alexander, Justino Tesoro, Abraham Lopes, Abigail Bernesky, Leslie Baez, Maddie Hepp, Richie Malinowski, Giovani Cadet, Jaylen Gray, Salvatore Romania, Kevin Luck, Gavin Conner, Ralph Bologna, Óscar Brandt-Campinho, Kayli Blanchard, David Azcona, Kassandra Cordova, and Madison Garcia.