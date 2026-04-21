Rockefeller Center Will Host Tony Awards Events and Red Carpet

Rockefeller Center will return as a partner for this year's Tony Awards ceremony, serving as the official destination of the awards' red carpet. The location will also host several Tony Awards events throughout the award season. The Tony Nominee Luncheon presented by Cunard will be held at the Rainbow Room, and the official after party presented by City National Bank at Rockefeller Center, celebrating all of the evening’s winners, will be held at the Rink Level.

The official after party will feature a takeover of Rockefeller Center's Rink level. Restaurants NARO, Jupiter, 5 Acres and Smith and Mills will feature special menu items for the Broadway crowd. Some of Rockefeller Center’s favorite vendors like Shake Shack, Daily Provisions, Luke Lobster and more will be available for guests.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT). Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

A limited number of tickets for The 79th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public. Tickets are priced at $731.80 (including $136.80 in fees) for Third Mezzanine and $936.60 (including $141.60 in fees) for Second Mezzanine.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming