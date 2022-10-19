Rockefeller Center Announces Two Upcoming Special Events

Rockefeller Center will present two one-day only special events upcoming in late October and early November: Rough Trade x Rockefeller Center's Halloween Ends Screening & Dance Party with Boy Harsher (October 31) and Karakterre, a European natural wine festival making its North American debut (November 5).

On Monday, October 31 at 6:00PM at the Rainbow Room, record store Rough Trade will host a Halloween celebration featuring a screening of the new film Halloween Ends, followed by a DJ set from electronic music group Boy Harsher, who contributed to the film's soundtrack. Entry to the event is free with the online purchase of one of the following:

1. Halloween Ends LP signed by John Carpenter on pumpkin orange vinyl, Boy Harsher exclusive 12" on pumpkin orange vinyl, and official Halloween Ends shirt

2. Halloween Ends signed LP + shirt

3. Halloween Ends signed LP

4. Boy Harsher 12" (entry to the after party DJ set only)

Rough Trade will also have a merch booth with other soundtracks available for purchase. All guests are invited to come in costume, but no fake weapons are permitted, and masks must be removed for check-in. Images can be found here.

On Saturday, November 5 at 11:30AM, Karakterre, the leading natural wine festival focusing on Austria and Central and Eastern Europe, will make its North American debut at Rockefeller Center. More than 50 natural winemakers from Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Czech and Slovak Republics, Hungary, and Italy-some of them coming to New York for the very first time-will convene in the heart of Manhattan to personally showcase their wines for a single day of tasting, meeting, and connecting. Images can be found here.

