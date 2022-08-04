Rip Michaels' FALL BACK IN LOVE COMEDY JAM Comes To UBS Arena At Belmont Park, September 18

Comedian, producer and TV personality Rip Micheals from Urban Eats & Treats and Wild 'n Out is excited to announce that his newest event concept - Fall Back in Love Comedy Jam - starring Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, August Alsina, and more, will be coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The stellar musical lineup for the Fall Back in Love Comedy Jam features R&B Superstars Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Mario, Jacquees, and August Alsina, who became infamous after his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett-Smith became public knowledge in 2020. Event producer Rip Micheals also serves as host and will be joined on stage by fellow comedians Zoie Fenty aka GotDamnZo, Brandon T. Jackson, and Pretty Vee.



"I'm excited to bring a new event concept to a new arena. These artists have never performed together before so this is going to be absolutely amazing!", said Rip Micheals, who was presented with a proclamation by New York City Mayor Eric Adams naming September 27, 2021 "Rip Micheals Fall Back Comedy Jam Day" during his inaugural Fall Back Comedy Jam tour stop in New York a year ago.

In spite of inflation rates spiking over 9.1% in the U.S. over the past 12 months, ticket prices for the Fall Back in Love Comedy Jam start at $30, which has remained the same since Rip Micheals started his flagship tour, April Fools Comedy Jam in 2012. Earlier this year, the April Fools Comedy Jam made headlines when Grammy award-winning rapper T.I. made his comedy debut in New York as Tip Harris and was booed by the sold-out crowd of 15,000.

Tickets for Rip Micheals' Fall Back in Love Comedy Jam on September 18, 2022, at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, start at $30 and go on sale starting Monday, August 8th at 10 AM local time.

Use exclusive pre-sale code Fallback for early access to 20% off tickets beginning Friday, August 5th at 10 AM local time through Sunday, August 7th at 11:59 PM local time.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.