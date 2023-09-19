Richard Tucker Music Foundation Hosts 2023 Gala in October

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation presents its annual Gala on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Bringing together a star-studded roster of previous Richard Tucker Award Winners, Grant Recipients, and special guests, the concert will feature tenor Ben Bliss (2015 Career Grant Recipient), soprano Angel Blue (2022 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Stephen Costello (2009 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Michael Fabiano (2014 Richard Tucker Award Winner), mezzo-soprano Susan Graham (1990 Career Grant Recipient), baritone Quinn Kelsey (2005 Study Grant Recipient and 2006 Career Grant Recipient), soprano Federica Lombardi, soprano Angela Meade (2011 Richard Tucker Award Winner), soprano Ailyn Pérez (2012 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Matthew Polenzani (2004 Richard Tucker Award Winner), and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn (2018 Richard Tucker Award Winner).

Program of operatic favorites spanning the repertoire to be announced.

A dinner reception will follow the event.

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation’s 2023 Gala is a fundraiser to directly support the foundation’s award and grant programs, and to continue Richard Tucker’s legacy of advancing the careers of talented young American opera singers and bringing opera to the community.