Rich Aucoin to Bring IS THIS REAL LIFE Tour to New York's Mercury Lounge This Month

Is This Real Life is in support of Aucoin's latest album: Synthetic- A Synth Odyssey.

By:
Celebrated Canadian musician Rich Aucoin will bring his highly anticipated Is This Real Life tour to New Yok's famed Mercury Lounge, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Is This Real Life is in support of Aucoin's latest album: Synthetic- A Synth Odyssey; a continuation of his Synthetic Series which features four parts of new music spread over a six month period. Hailed by Clash Magazine as "A bold talent, his grasp of sonics are interlinked with a desire to express something to challenge both himself and those around him", Rich has toured extensively throughout North and South America with his collection of albums garnering praise and following for the similar sync- influence that The Wizard of Oz (1939) has Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon.

Is This Real Life marks Aucoin's third planned tour for this show style. Using his signature party format, "A characteristically ambitious artist" (Paste), his communal, multi-media live shows, are what set Rich Aucoin apart and keep fans coming back. Following this highly anticipated show, Rich will return to Canada for additional tour dates.

Show: Rich Aucoin: Is This Real Life Tour

Where: Mercury Lounge: 217 East Houston Street, New York, NY, 10002

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Tickets and Info: mercurylounge.com

For more information on Rich Aucoin: Official Website: www.richaucoin.ca || Instagram: @richaucoin || Facebook: Rich Aucoin || Spotify:Rich Aucoin

About Rich Aucoin

Based in Halifax on Canada's East Coast, Rich Aucoin has packed tour dates across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With a SiriusXM Indie Awards' Emerging Artist of the Year Award, Eastern Canadian Music Awards and a track record performing some of the world's biggest music festivals, Rich is beloved for his crowd-karaoke multimedia live show like no other.

"Part Daft Punk-inflected Dan Deacon, part DIY-driven Flaming Lips as filtered through Girl Talk" (Austin Chronicle), the show features everything from synths to guitars to beats to horns all in sync to cinematic visuals and viral looping memes. See his show from your seat, from the dance floor or as a guest of the show, you have the option to enter the immersive experience under a technicolor parachute in a sea of confetti.

Photo credit: Riley Smith




