Rhonda Hansome To Perform At AARP NY Caregivers Comedy Show Today

AARP NY and Comedy In Harlem will join forces to provide some joy to the caregivers in and around our communities. This weekly show will feature some of the best comedians performing at Harlem's premier comedy club, Comedy In Harlem (508 E. 117th Street - east of Pleasant Ave.) in Manhattan

Veteran comedian / actor Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything," "Showtime At The Apollo") will be among the performers featured at the May 13th show.

Admission free but you must RSVP to attend this event. Register here.

Doors open at 4pm and show time is 5pm. Ages 16 and up only.

Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com.