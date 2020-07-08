Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of P-VALLEY on STARZ, Based on Katori Hall's Play?

STARZ is set to premiere P-Valley, the new series based on creator Katori Hall's (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) play Pussy Valley.

In P-Valley, down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors-the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.



Inkoo Kang, The Hollywood Reporter:

Created by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), P-Valley is the kind of series so variously accomplished you don't know what to praise first. (The unfortunate title is a family-friendly abbreviation of Pussy Valley, Hall's play and the adaptation source.) Like last year's Hustlers, P-Valley is largely a drama about day-to-day existence within the club: the economic ecosystem, the uneasy but real sisterhood, the untraditional and sometimes compromised motherhood and most of all the always-underappreciated labor of stripping.

Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly:

With its broad slate of characters and multiple interlocking story lines about race, class, and gender, P-Valley seems better suited for the expanse of television than the boundaries of the stage. (The 2015 production, which received solid reviews, had a three-hour run time.) The plotting is convoluted at times, and the ongoing hints about Autumn's traumatic past feel unnecessarily vague. But Hall's characters and the cast - especially Evans and Annan - are vibrant and compelling. A crafty twist in episode 4 involving Mercedes and her mother, meanwhile, could send the second half of the season in a variety of promising directions.

Aramide Tinubu, AV Club:

Helmed by an all-female directing lineup, P-Valley is a compelling character-driven story that shines a spotlight on the beauty and scars of women, Black women, in particular. It is an unapologetically Southern and Black story that puts women who are often shamed and pushed toward society's edges right back where they belong-center stage.

