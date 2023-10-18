Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour

The tour launched in October in Minneapolis, MN. 

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Girl From the North Country

The North American tour of Girl From the North Country is now underway, after launching in October in Minneapolis, MN.  

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”   

 It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this production brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.  

Read the reviews here!

Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: The musical elements were a standout, and the entire cast delivered outstanding performances. The chemistry among the actors and their characters was palpable, tackling profound and challenging subject matters with depth. Jennifer Blood, in the role of Elizabeth Laine, navigated her challenging character with finesse, infusing moments of comedic brilliance that had the audience in fits of laughter. Matt Manual (Joe Scott), Sharae Moultrie (Marianne Laine), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen) delivered stunning musical numbers, beautifully complemented by the robust chorus from the ensemble.

Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Jacob Aloi, MPR News: It wasn’t until a few hours removed from the production — and consulting online sources — that the show’s message finally clicked for me. Perhaps the nontraditional structure of the show made the themes go over my head, but the slice-of-life plot kept me from really connecting with any of the characters. This isn’t due to the fault of the performers or McPherson’s script. Rather, I think this show wasn’t meant to adhere to my sensibilities of storytelling.

Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Jay Gabler, Duluth News Tribune: The playwright, working with Dylan's blessing but not his participation, created the show as a large ensemble piece that captures several characters at one specific junction in history. When you deduct the length of the songs from the length of a two-act musical, that leaves very little time to explore any character's story in-depth. That has the effect of lightening the narrative load on any given song.

Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Rohan Preston, Star Tribune: From the haunting opening through the rousing coda — and you will want to stay for the gospel-inflected uplift that comes after the plaintive narrative ends — this ballyhooed production is studded with gorgeous moments. But those flashes of brilliance do not cohere into something urgent and vital. And "Girl" loses its energy and oxygen along the way.

Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Ross Raihala, TwinCities.com: “Girl from the North Country” will please Dylan fans who are comfortable (and even eager) to hear his music performed in unexpected new arrangements and, again, the show is often fun to watch. But those seeking a coherent and engaging story will have as much luck as a bunch of down-and-out sad sacks in the Great Depression.


Average Rating: 62.0%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



2023 Regional Awards


