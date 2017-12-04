Review Roundup: Critics Visit Bikini Bottom for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ON BROADWAY

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opens tonight, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Diane Snyder, The Telegraph: Now the grand playhouse has been transformed into a brightly festive Bikini Bottom, underwater home of that bubbly, lovable cartoon character and cultural phenomenon SpongeBob SquarePants, making his Broadway debut in a self-titled musical that's an absolute delight. Silly, heartfelt and charming, it has infectious songs written by an array of top music talent - from Aerosmith to Lady Antebellum to Cyndi Lauper - and it's been cleverly conceived and directed by the innovative Tina Landau.

Matt Windman, amNY: Despite some weak spots, the new Broadway musical adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" works well enough as a lively, silly, trippy show appealing to kids, Millennials and anyone who has watched the TV show since it premiered in 1999.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Are you ready? The splashy new Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants, whose arrival was greeted in some circles with sneers of anticipatory derision, turns out to be a joy. Like its irrepressible yellow hero, played by the peppy and limber-limbed Ethan Slater, the show is unabashedly committed to imagination and dorky enthusiasm. As SpongeBob and his squirrel friend, Sandy (Lilli Cooper), labor to save their undersea town-the cheekily named Bikini Bottom-from a local volcano, the wonders of Tina Landau's production pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention that sucks you into its merry, silly currents.

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: I confess I had never been drawn to linger long in Bikini Bottom, the character's underwater home. And for much of the show I was dazed by the sensory overload of Tina Landau's acid-trip production while groaning at its fusillade of cornball aquatic puns and absence of musical cohesion. But whether it wore me down like coral erosion or grew on me like algae, the show's unstinting commitment to anarchic plotting, goopy sentiment and bonkers ADHD juvenilia had me grinning like an idiot, even before I got knocked in the head with an inflated plastic orb (lawsuit pending) during the crowd-pleasing closing number.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: What keeps "SpongeBob" afloat are the original songs by Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and others. They range from gospel lite to ersatz heavy metal, and a few capture the infectious bounce of Joe Raposo's tunes for the early episodes of "Sesame Street."

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: Children should feel free to take their parents to Tina Landau's psychedelically inspired version of the whimsical kiddie cartoon show that's been making a fortune for Nickelodeon since 1999. Kyle Jarrow's book retains the two key elements of the Nicktoon: the cheerful sea sponge's unquenchable optimism and his selflessly heroic efforts to rescue his friends from whatever problems happen to pop up. But Landau's hallucinogenic stagecraft transcends the show's television origins by speaking a visual language that's three-dimensional and boldly theatrical.

Related Articles