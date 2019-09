Review Roundup: BECOMING NANCY Starring Zachary Sayle, Jessica Vosk, and More!

The new musical. Becoming Nancy, is currently playing at Alliance Theatre!

Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18.

In BECOMING NANCY, smarts, talent, and great taste in music may not be enough to get David Starr through 12th grade, where, to his great surprise, he's just been given the female lead in the school play. The unconventional casting sends shock waves through David's small town and before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show. This huge-hearted new musical weaves a story of family bonds, first loves, and the courage it takes to find your own spotlight.

BECOMING NANCY features Zachary Sayle(Newsies the Musical) as David Starr, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally AnnTriplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey, and more.

Let's see what the critics have to say! Wendell Brooks, AJC: As written by Elliot Davis (book), George Stiles (music) and Anthony Drewe (lyrics), and directed and choreographed by Mitchell, "Becoming Nancy" is a tonally jarring work that cloaks disturbing stereotypes and offensive language in a hyper-energetic swell of song-and-dance numbers before ending with an anthem of self-love called "You Matter." [...] To be certain, "Becoming Nancy" is lavishly staged, peppered with likable songs, and distinguished by top-notch performances. Scenic designer David Rockwell creates a fabulous, fine-boned high-school gymnasium, sumptuously lit by Philip S. Rosenberg, and Amy Clark contributes costumes that are appropriate to the almost-'80s vibe. Despite the weirdness of the material, the cast soldiers on, and sometimes soars.

Check back for more reviews as they come in!

Related Articles