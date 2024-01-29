Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Following a long-anticipated Broadway run, John Benjamin Hickey's production of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite has now made it over to the West End, where it takes over from New York-bound Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre. This version sees real life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick work opposite one another for only the second time in their careers – and is especially apt given the play's subject matter.

Each act follows a different couple, all played by Parker and Broderick. Act one takes place in 1968, with the Nashs celebrating their anniversary – at least, that’s Mrs Nash’s plan, but events take a bit of a turn when her husband reveals he needs to work late (yet again) that night. Act two jumps to 1969, and sees high school sweethearts Jesse Kiplinger and Muriel Tate reunited in the suite; the only trouble is, he’s a hotshot Hollywood producer living in California, while she’s a supposedly happily married mother-of-three living in New Jersey. The final act also takes place in 1969, where Mr and Mrs Hubley are desperately trying to persuade their daughter Mimsey to come out of the bathroom and get married...

It’s an interesting choice of import. Whilst the theatre housing the production could not be more ideal (for those who’ve never visited, the famous Savoy Hotel is just upstairs from the theatre), the premise is perhaps a little out of touch. One could argue that it’s escapism and entertainment – that is obviously true to a certain extent, but when the cost of living keeps rising it can be hard to sit and empathise with the travails of different sets of rich people staying in a luxury hotel. Unless you’re one of the few who can afford the selection of £300 seats on offer, that is.

The fact that it is a little dated probably explains why there is such an emphasis on comedy in each of the three stories, even though the first in particular calls for a bit more feeling and earnestness – a laugh goes a long way if some of the references don’t hold, which goes two-fold with a London audience.

On the whole, it is perhaps a little too long; each act does get to a point where it feels like things are going round in circles, rather than heading towards a resolution. The first act earns its marginally longer running time by virtue of being a more developed story – the second and third acts follow a full interval (with a short pause in between), but are slightly overwhelming as they both really lean into the comic angle, ultimately descending into farce.

John Lee Beatty’s scenic design recreates the interior of suite 719 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, instantly transporting the audience to a world of opulence and comfort - and Jane Greenwood’s costume design ties in perfectly with the era and the class of society on show.

There’s no getting away from the fact that most people coming to see this show are doing so out of curiosity over Broderick and Parker’s onstage chemistry - fortunately they have it by the bucketload, which makes up for some of the shortfall in the material. Broderick is best suited to the more naturally comedic acts two and three, particularly with his Austin Powers-esque Hollywood producer Jesse Kiplinger; he lacks the emotional depth required for Sam Nash, delivering most of his lines in quite a sitcom-like manner.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a revelation - she is pitch-perfect in each act, expertly judging the tone required and effortlessly balancing the humour and the drama involved. In addition to this, Parker’s comic timing is excellent, and her commitment to the odd instance of slapstick and physical comedy is admirable.

As a 21st century production it does feel a little out of place and lacking in purpose, however if you want to see two top class talents treading the boards (and clearly having a marvellous time), you can’t really go wrong with this. Fans of either actor should definitely treat themselves, especially now it has extended - and with a broader range of ticket prices on offer. Overall, an enjoyable night with the stars.

Plaza Suite is at the Savoy Theatre until 13 April

Photo Credits: Marc Brenner