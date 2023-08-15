Renee Rapp Will Chat With Drew Barrymore and Perform at 92NY Next Week

The event is on Monday, August 21 at 7:30 pm.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp visits 92NY on Monday, August 21 at 7:30 pm for a conversation with Drew Barrymore about her debut LP Snow Angel, followed by a special performance. In-person and online tickets are available on 92NY's Click Here.
 

Earning scores of fans and accolades for her time both on the stage and screen (and a sold-out national tour), Rapp enters new territory on Snow Angel. Centering her voice and songwriting, the debut album is a piercing collection of songs wrought from emotional upheaval and personal transformation. Hear Rapp discuss the making of the record, the personal experiences behind new songs like “Snow Angel” and fan-favorites like “In the Kitchen,” stories from the studio, and much more — followed by an intimate, special performance. 

Reneé Rapp began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise—from the likes of W, Harper’s Bazaar, and The Hollywood Reporter for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling.

Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners. The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her debut LP, Snow Angel , is an elevated showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.   




Recommended For You