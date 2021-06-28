Renée Elise Goldsberry to Co-Host MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR on NBC

"Hamilton" Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, a Tony and Grammy Award winner and star of Peacock's "Girls5eva," and Ryan Eggold, star of NBC's "New Amsterdam," will host the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."

Blake Shelton is set to perform during the Independence Day broadcast. The Grammy-nominated entertainer begins his "Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour" on Aug. 18.

Jonas Brothers will also join the performer lineup. The Grammy-nominated band will be perform a medley of hits and be joined by special guest Marshmello for a performance of their new song, "Leave Before You Love Me."

For the first time in Macy's Fireworks broadcast history, a spectacular drone light show will be featured. During the Jonas Brothers' performance, 350 drones will be included to honor Team USA as they prepare to depart for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The drones will collectively symbolize the unity and strength of Team USA - meeting together for the first time in the sky before Team USA gathers on the ground in Tokyo.

The annual star-filled TV event airs Sunday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC with an hourlong encore presentation at 10 p.m. Previously announced acts include Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. The evening will also include special appearances by some of the top names in entertainment.

Throughout the telecast, a series of uplifting personal stories, called the "American Spirit," will put the spotlight on the everyday heroes who make this country so special. Olympians Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Tatyana McFadden and Jessica Long will share their stories.

At key moments throughout the night, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day in support of children and families facing hunger and food insecurity.

In an effort to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. This year's broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals and performances of the annual special.