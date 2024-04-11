RenGyoSoh Hosts UNFIX NYC 2024: Creating An Awareness Of Ecology Through Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UNFIX NYC is back for the 8th season. UNFIX NYC seeks to address Ecological crisis and renewal through our Bodies, Minds & Souls. The evening will include dance, theatre, butoh, interdisciplinary arts, music, film, visual arts, and a panel discussion. From physical expression exploring the tension between nature and civilization, to an academic discussion, the audience will be immersed in the many and varied facets of ecological connection. The theme this year is "Disturbance." Disruptions to our social and ecological systems can have profound effects, from the catastrophic to the regenerative. The evening's events will open the questions: How have disturbances affected our lives and our relationships with our communities and the natural environment? Can we be sensitive to disturbance and also resilient in response? Please visit this year's festival program for the schedule: https://www.rengyosoh.com/2024_unfix-nyc.html

UNFIX NYC 2024 features work from Julie Becton Gillum / Asheville Butoh Collective; Jacquelyn Marie Shannon; Aida Miro and Ken Arii; Alana Rosa; Brandon Perdomo; Carl Annala; InterArt; Judith Barnes & Irena Romendik / Vertical Player Repertory; Miles Butler; Moving Productions; Rebecca Lloyd-Jones; RenGyoSoh; Roxane Revon; Stacey Anne Pea; Thomas Rowell / Brother Mountain; and Zhenya Sklar, madeline at neighbors, Irena Romendik, & Yuri Osagawara.

As part of the UNFIX NYC 2024 festival, Julie Becton Gillum will also guide Radical Resonance, A Workshop In Butoh Dance May 17, 6:00-8:00pm

UNFIX NYC is a collaboration between the UNFIX festival in Scotland and RenGyoSoh in NYC. It has been held since 2016 at the Grace & St. Paul's church. Through this festival, UNFIX NYC reflects on the society we live in, and creates not only awareness but builds a community to share, to connect, and to inspire each other.

RenGyoSoh is a multi-award winning New York-based Butoh theatre group. It was founded by Japanese artist Yokko in 2014. RenGyoSoh produces works in collaboration with other artists through the use of Butoh, theatre, acting, yoga, and voice. Its purpose is to create and share new and innovative works, and to serve as a global bridge for artists worldwide: https://www.rengyosoh.com/

Yoshiko Sienkiewicz / aka Yokko (Producing Artistic Director) is a NY based award-winning Japanese artist, whose work has been presented across the USA and Europe. She has acted in, devised, and choreographed a variety of local and international shows and films. Most recently, her Butoh work has been seen in several music videos, including I Don't Know Where We Went Wrong (HOKO, 2020), and Ready To Let Go (Cage The Elephant, 2019). www.yokko-online.com

Megan Cattau (Co-producing Artistic Director) ​is an Assistant Professor of Human-Environment Systems at Boise State University. She is also a movement artist whose primary form is dance trapeze. She has performed, choreographed, directed, and taught extensively in the US and abroad, working principally under the project Flight Collaborative.