Regional Spotlight: How The Latino Theater Company is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on the Latino Theater Company at the Los Angeles Theatre Center with artistic director Jose Luis Valenzuela.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and well-being of everyone at the Latino Theater Company. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

Everyone is good, safe and healthy working from home.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at the Latino Theater Company?

Nobody is at the theater right now. All our full-time staff are working from home.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater? I would like to hear about the immediate plans for the theater, it's upcoming productions etc., and what the theater is hoping/planning for in future months.

We are still discussing our fall season, our gala, our educational programs, etc. in these uncertain and unprecedented times. We are also expanding our digital presence to keep our audience engaged.

We have productions announced for our fall season which, of course, we are hopeful can be produced as scheduled. The reality is we do not know the guidelines for opening theaters. We do not know when we are going to reopen. The safety of our staff, artists and patrons is our first priority. We ask ourselves: will we postpone everything until next year or will it be safe to produce three plays in the fall? We are in constant discussion and plans change every week. If it is possible, we will have a small season in the fall.

Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

We are streaming online interviews with the company members and artistic family of the Latino Theater Company every Friday.

What is the best way for people to help the theater right now?

By donating on our website to support our programming and general operating budget. Our operations have not stopped. We are responsible for the utilities and maintenance of the Los Angeles Theatre Center-- electricity, security, custodial, as well as the salaries for our full-time employees. All donations will help as we wait and prepare to open the theater again.

For more information visit: https://www.thelatc.org/. Donate HERE.

Related Articles