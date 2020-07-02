Read National Black Theatre Founder Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's 'Letter to the Future'
As part of its Founder's Month celebration honoring the life and work of Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, the National Black Theatre has released her 1991 'Letter to the Future'.
The letter, which was enclosed in a time capsule, speaks to Teer's hopes that the black community of the future will be able to "rise above and beyond distrust, fear, resentment and resignation"
She continues, "I pray that you are the ones who bring grace, beauty, joy and laughter into the world."
Read here full letter here.
NBT's Founder's Month 'Letter to the Future' launched on June 25 and will continue Thursday, July 9 with a symposium featuring queer Black community leaders and Thursday, July 16 with the NBT leadership in conversation. Learn more here.
Founder's Month also saw the creation of NBT's VISION Forward Fund, dedicated to "the continued cultivation of radically free Black creativity, the archival preservation of NBT's rich history and the institution's capacity-building and technological infrastructure." Donate here.
