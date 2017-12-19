Randy Newman: THREE AMIGOS Could 'Very Possibly' Be Adapted to a Musical

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Randy Newman sat down behind the piano with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his prolific career, which included the 1986 western comedy THREE AMIGOS, which he co-wrote with Lorne Michaels and Steve Martin. Asked by Fallon if there were any rumors of the film being adapted to Broadway, Newman revealed, "Yeah, I just heard a rumor that they want to make a musical of it very possibly." Check out the appearance below!

Directed by John Landis, THREE AMIGOS starred Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short as three silent film stars who are mistaken for real heroes by the suffering people of a small Mexican village and must find a way to live up to their reputation.









Randy Newman contributed three original songs to the film; "The Ballad of the Three Amigos", "M. Little Buttercup", and "Blue Shadows." The musical score was composed by Elmer Bernstein. Newman also served as the composer and lyricist for Broadway's 2000 special solo concert MATTERS OF THE HEART. He is best known for his scores for such films as Disney-Pixar's Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc., Cars, Toy Story 3, Monsters University, and Cars 3, as well as Disney's The Princess and the Frog and James and the Giant Peach.

Watch the THREE AMIGOS official trailer below:

Check out Martin, Short and Chase performing 'My Little Buttercup' from the film:





