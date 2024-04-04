Randall's Island Park Alliance Unveils Spring 2024 Event Calendar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Randall's Island Park Alliance (RIPA) announced it is hosting numerous free, family-friendly events this spring, and invited both New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world to join them in the fun.

This year's festivities include the park's annual Earth Day festival, Big Truck Day, a spotted lanternfly egg hunt and more. The full calendar of events at Randall's Island can be viewed at https://randallsisland.org/events/.

“The weather is getting warmer which means it's time to get outside! There is no better place to enjoy the Spring than at Randall's Island Park,” said Deborah Maher, President of the Randall's Island Park Alliance. “Our spring calendar features a number of wonderful events for families and children of all ages, and we welcome everyone to come visit Randall's Island, enjoy our programming and spend a day rediscovering a true gem of New York City's park system.”

SPOTTED LANTERNFLY EGG HUNT (April 13, 2024)

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, RIPA will once again host a Spotted Lanternfly Egg Hunt. Staff will teach participants about the lanternfly and its lifecycle while encouraging them to go around the park looking for their egg masses and remove them before the eggs hatch. The event will include a bonfire and refreshments. RIPA is also partnering with Bronx Brewery to provide a coupon for one free beer for participants (21+) who squash egg masses. The coupons are good at South Bronx and Manhattan Bronx Brewery locations. More information on the brewery can be found at thebronxbrewery.com. The event will take place at the Island's Freshwater Wildflower Meadow from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

EARTH DAY FESTIVAL (April 20, 2024)

RIPA's Earth Day Festival will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The festival welcomes the warmer months, celebrates the planet we all share, and highlights the park's spring beauty. Explore vibrant seasonal blooms, enchanting cherry blossoms, and embrace the spirit of sustainability. Participants will enjoy live music; arts, crafts, and educational activities; cooking demonstrations; free treats and more. The event will take place at Fields 62/63 and the Urban Farm from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WONDERSPARK PUPPET SHOW: THE LITTLE RED HEN & PUPPET-MAKING WORKSHOP (May 4, 2024)

Join RIPA and WonderSpark Puppets for a puppet show and workshop at the Urban Farm! Help us figure out “Who Will Help Me Make the Bread?” The classic story of a Hen who needs YOUR help to make some bread! The Little Red Hen is an interactive play that gets kids moving their bodies, calling out and laughing! Every animal on the farm wants to eat the Hen's bread, but no one wants to help make it. Everyone will learn the benefits of helping out and teamwork while exercising and singing along! Then, participants will make their own puppets! The event will take place at the Urban Farm from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

RIVERKEEPER SWEEP (May 4, 2024)

This annual event helps us keep our shoreline free of marine plastics and refuse. Community friends and partners band together to remove and prevent hundreds of pounds of litter from getting into our rivers. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3TEuYPf. This event takes place at the East Entrance of Icahn Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WORMY WEDNESDAY (May 8, 2024)

During International Compost Week, join RIPA and GrowNYC to learn about vermicomposting! Come after school on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to meet worms from our compost bins and learn how you can make your own at home. We'll have games, crafts, compost education, and you can even bring us your food scraps! This event will take place at the East River Picnic Area by the orange public restroom from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

BIRD BONANZA (May 11, 2024)

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, come out to celebrate birds, especially those that are currently migrating through NYC, at Randall's Island Park's Bird Bonanza! Enjoy a day dedicated to our feathered friends with engaging activities and games suitable for all ages! This event takes place at the Urban Farm from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

BIG TRUCK DAY (May 18, 2024)

Strap on your seatbelt and get a close-up view of the big trucks that keep New York City clean and safe! Learn how firefighters, sanitation workers, and other big truck operators use these vehicles to drive our city forward. The event will take place on the Asphalt Pad behind Icahn Stadium from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Alliance is proud to partner with FDNY, NYPD, the MTA Bridges and Tunnels and others for this event!

RIPA also hosts a full slate of recurring events, including the ones listed below:

TEAM RIVER - NATURAL AREAS

Volunteer with Team RIVER (Randall's Island Volunteer Ecological Restorers) and help keep Randall's Island Park beautiful! Team RIVER Volunteers regularly work with the Natural Areas team twice a month to take care of and restore our natural spaces on the island. If you are only able to volunteer on a limited basis, you are still very much welcome!

Volunteers must be at least 11 years old. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by their legal guardian before starting any work. Children under 16 must also have an adult with them while volunteering (please contact volunteers@randallsisland.org for a copy of the waiver). This event takes place two Wednesdays a month at the East Entrance of Icahn Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/43z30c5.

TEAM RIVER - HORTICULTURE

Volunteer with Team RIVER (Randall's Island Volunteer Ecological Restorers) and help keep Randall's Island Park beautiful! Team RIVER Volunteers regularly work with our Horticulture team. Volunteers care for the many gardens, green streets and meadows here at the park, every second Wednesday of each month. We also work with volunteers to help with park maintenance and public events. If you are only able to volunteer on a limited basis, you are still very much welcome!

Volunteers must be at least 11 years old. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by their legal guardian before starting any work. Children under 16 must also have an adult with them while volunteering (please contact volunteers@randallsisland.org for a copy of the waiver). This event takes place two Wednesdays a month at the East Entrance of Icahn Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/43z30c5.

URBAN FARM VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer with our team to manage our one-acre Urban Farm! Whether you are new to our farm or have been a tried-and-true weekly volunteer, come and join us! Volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Individuals under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult who volunteers with them. Individuals ages 16 & 17 can volunteer if a parent or guardian has signed a waiver. (Please get in touch with volunteers@randallsisland.org for a copy of the waiver).

Registration is not required but we ask that you commit at least two hours of volunteering. Groups larger than five people must first contact us at volunteers@randallsisland.org. This event takes place every Sunday at the Urban Farm from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (hyperlink)

JESSE OWENS TRACK & FIELD YOUTH PROGRAM

RIPA, in partnership with City Parks Foundation, continues to offer the Jesse Owens Track and Field Youth Program! This free, weekly track & field youth program is available to youth ages 8-16 and enables participants to learn the fundamentals of the sport and stay active. Activities will focus on running techniques for sprints and relays and will introduce other track and field activities like long jump, hurdles, and long-distance running. This event takes place every Saturday in Thomas Jefferson Park from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration is required on LeagueApps with City Parks Foundation.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Stretch, breathe, and find your inner peace at our FREE outdoor yoga classes. Just show up, no registration required! We have a limited number of mats available to lend, so please bring your own if possible. This event takes place every Tuesday beginning May 14 at the East River Picnic Area across from the orange public restroom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Photo credit: Vincent Laforet