Raleigh Music Publishing Acquires The Song Catalog Of Alan Jay Lerner

Raleigh Music Publishing has acquired for the United States the catalog of the legendary Alan Jay Lerner, comprising some of the most influential and timeless compositions from the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood.

Alan Jay Lerner (December 31, 1918 - June 14, 1986) was an American lyricist and librettist and a recipient of The Johnny Mercer Award, the Songwriter Hall of Fame's highest honor. Lerner's collaborations with composers Frederick Loewe, Burton Lane, and others created some of the world's most memorable works of popular musical theater art both for the stage and on film including the scores, librettos, and screenplays for “My Fair Lady”, “Camelot” "Brigadoon", “Paint Your Wagon”, “Gigi” and “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever”. His endeavors in these areas earned him three Tony Awards and three Academy Awards during his lifetime.

"We are truly privileged to welcome the Alan Jay Lerner catalog into the Raleigh Music Publishing family", said Peter Raleigh, Co-President of Raleigh Music Publishing. "Alan Jay Lerner's contributions to the American musical theatre and the Hollywood film musical are immeasurable, and his lyrics continue to resonate with audiences worldwide."

Steven Storch, Co-President of Raleigh Music added, "This signing aligns perfectly with our vision to nurture and safeguard exceptional musical theater legacies, ensuring that these masterpieces continue to inspire and delight future generations."

Liza Lerner, one of Alan's daughters, on behalf of the Lerner family, said "We couldn't be happier to have found such a knowledgeable custodian for the Alan Jay Lerner catalog in Peter Raleigh and Raleigh Music Group. Peter's deep passion for our father's songs, classic Broadway musicals, and the American songbook are unparalleled. I know that under Raleigh Music Group's stewardship, these timeless classics will continue to enchant and inspire generations to come.”

The catalog acquired by Raleigh Music encompasses the lyrics to evergreen standards “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “On The Street Where You Live”, “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face”, “Thank Heaven For Little Girls”, “If Ever I Would Leave You”, “On A Clear Day”, “Almost Like Being In Love” and “They Call The Wind Maria”.

Lerner famously met Frederick Loewe in 1942 at a Lambs Club revue “The Gambols”. The forty-two-year-old Loewe had committed to writing the music for a show and was seeking a lyricist. The twenty-four-year-old Lerner, whose work on several “Gambols” had already impressed the composer, fit the bill. The resulting professional partnership lasted thirty years until Loewe's retirement.

Emily Altman, President of The Frederick Loewe Foundation, which continues to control the interests of Frederick Loewe, said, “The Foundation looks forward to partnering with Raleigh in the United States to bring the glorious music of Frederick Loewe and the brilliant lyrics of Alan Jay Lerner to both existing and new generations of listeners.”

The songs of Lerner and Loewe were introduced by Broadway and Hollywood legends alike including Rex Harrison, Julie Andrews, Maurice Chevalier, Richard Burton, Robert Gouletand Clint Eastwood, with Barbara Streisand famously singing Lerner and Lane's “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever.”.