Rachel Christopher Takes Over the Role of 'Lady in Red' in FOR COLORED GIRLS...

for colored girls... has announced that Kenita R. Miller has played her final performance as Lady in Red. Rachel Christopher has officially taken over the role, as Miller has stepped away for maternity leave.

Sending all the love to our sister @miller_kenita (& "Lil Red") on her final performance and giving a warm welcoming in our new Lady in Red, the luminous Rachel Christopher❤️ pic.twitter.com/oy4AuHJJVB - for colored girls - Broadway (@FCGonBroadway) May 22, 2022

for colored girls... plays through Sunday, June 5 at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).

The celebrated production received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival and a historic double nomination for Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography for Tony Nominee Camille A. Brown, the first person to receive both nominations for the same play. Kenita R. Miller received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, Sarafina Bush received a nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play, Jiyoun Chang received a nomination for Best Lighting Design of a Play and Justin Ellington received a nomination for Best Sound Design of a Play.

for colored girls... is Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. She is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on Broadway in more than 65 years, bringing a reinvented, joyful and celebratory production of Shange's seminal work back to its original home at the Booth Theatre, where the play premiered in 1976.

for colored girls... has received three Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Play - Camille A. Brown and Distinguished Performance Award - Kenita R. Miller. The production has also received three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Director of a Play - Camille A. Brown and Outstanding Choreography - Camille A. Brown.