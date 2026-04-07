REDRUM: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL Releases Cast Album As Licensing Opens

The original studio cast album for REDRUM: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF “THE SHINING” is now available on major streaming platforms, coinciding with the musical’s official release for licensing.

The show, developed over more than a decade from an initial short film, reimagines the story of the Torrance family at the Overlook Hotel as a dark comedy musical. Featuring original songs including “Gimme The Bat,” “Shinin’,” and “He’s The Little Boy Who Lives In My Mouth,” the piece blends horror themes with pop-rock musical elements.

The album features performances by Natalie Charlé Ellis as Wendy, Remy Zaken as Danny, Andre Ward as Dick, Aaron Phillips as Jack, Mark Price as Tony, Max Roll as Delbert and Ullman, Connor J. Marsh as Lloyd and Watson, Allie Re and Sydney Constance Shepherd as the Grady Sisters, and the Voice of the Overlook.

The musical features a book, lyrics, and direction by Joe Lovero, with music and orchestrations by Jon Hugo Ungar.

More Information

Additional information, licensing details, and the cast album are available at redrummusical.com.

Redrum: The Unauthorized Musical Parody of “The Shining” is a parody work and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the original film or its rights holders.