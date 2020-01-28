REDCAT Presents Tabaimo & Maki Morishita: FRUITS BORNE OUT OF RUST

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, presents Fruits borne out of rust, a contemporary multimedia dance performance by internationally known Japanese visual artist Tabaimo and award-winning choreographer Maki Morishita.

Conceived and directed by Tabaimo, Fruits borne out of rust uses drawings, video installations, and live music to probe the unsettling themes that lurk beneath daily existence. Her intricate animations transform the stage into a wood floor apartment, a large birdcage that traps the dancer with a dove, and a line of tatami mats that swallows the dancer whole. Maki Morishita, Tabaimo's choreographic collaborator, mischievously blends the subtle movements of the dancer's fingers and toes with the dynamic drive of her limbs and torso, enhancing Tabaimo's peculiar and introspective world.

The title Fruits Borne Out of Rust is a play on words of the Japanese expression mi kara deta sabi, or "rust from the body (of a sword)." It refers to the blade of a sword that rusts due to the owner's negligence and lack of care, and symbolizes a person whose failures are caused by his or her own sloppiness. However, Tabaimo views rust as an unseemly and energetic by-product of iron attempting to stabilize through oxidization. By flipping the words in the Japanese title Sabi kara deta mi, or "Fruits borne out of rust," Tabaimo conveys the hope that something (mi, or fruits) may germinate from the unstable process of aging; that there is the potential for progress even though the body may feel rusty from neglect. The narrative of this performance revolves around the fluctuations between stability and instability-an endless loop that Tabaimo believes allows room for growth, and eventually bears fruit. In addition to being the director and video animator for Fruits borne out of rust, Tabaimo also appears in the piece as the third musician on stage playing the xylophone synthesizer.





