RECAP: James Monroe Iglehart and Montego Glover Performed on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Friday night (8pm) with Montego Glover and James Monroe Iglehart.

James talked about when he started singing. "Since I was four years old I was singing in church. Any place where there was applause, I was trying to be there, to be honest. I learned my craft in church but I knew I wanted to do this the minute I saw my mom sing, I was like I wanna do that period."

He then talked about some of his survival jobs before making it to Broadway. "I was everywhere. I worked at Borders Books, I worked at Sears. I made keys. There were many people who couldn't get into their house. I'm a performer so we were supposed to be making keys and I'm over there singing RENT...everybody's keys were messed up...I had all kinds of odd jobs and I did my best to try and work someplace entertaining. I loved bookstores because you know, bookstores you don't really work. You put out the books, you put out the magazines and you sit down or you find a corner to sit down."

Montego Glover joined the show and talked about leaving New York for Hamilton in Chicago "When Jeffery [Seller] and Tommy [Kail] and Alex [Lacamoire] call, yes is the answer but New York is my home, New York is my base. The consolation though is that Chicago is a great city. I had never really spent any time in Chicago...Being there and working on an extraordinary piece of art in this incredible role and then getting a chance to actually get to know Chicago it turned out to be a nice marriage but it was hard to be away from home because I'm a New Yorker and I love the city."

Montego then talked about how she got involved in MEMPHIS. "We were in development on MEMPHIS for six years and then three years on Broadway so literally almost a decade, nearly half of my professional life has been spent working on MEMPHIS. I've very happy and proud to say that of course because it's very special to me. I remember getting a script...I read it and I was like I totally get her. There's a story to tell here."

James sang "Breeze Off The River" and Montigo sang "Miss Celie's Blues."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You