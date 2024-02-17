R.A.W. Releases New Book THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Author R.A.W. has announced the release of his book The Next President of the United States: A Common Sense Approach to Fixing America.

The United States was founded on Christian principles and ideologies, with the aim of escaping tyranny and securing freedom for its citizens. R.A.W. argues that there are forces at play-those in power-who seek to erode our freedoms through force, coercion, deception, and indoctrination. As a result, American democracy teeters on the brink of collapse. Drawing parallels with great civilizations of the past, R.A.W. emphasizes the importance of breaking this predictable sequence.

"Fixing the problem," R.A.W. asserts, "is not a task reserved for the select elite in power. We, the people, can implement 'common sense' solutions to save our beloved country." The consequences of losing democracy in America extend beyond our borders; it impacts the world at large. This book, created by a concerned citizen, serves as a wake-up call-a call to action-for those willing to open their eyes to the truth.

About the Author:

R.A.W., an everyday American citizen, brings a unique perspective to the table. A blue-collar Christian family man with nearly two decades of service to both country and community, R.A.W. embodies the spirit of resilience and dedication. Blessed with an amazing wife and children, R.A.W. strives for excellence in all endeavors.

The Next President of the United States: A Common Sense Approach to Fixing America is available now at major book retailers and online platforms.

ISBN: 9798886851557 Genre: Politics Publication Date: January 2023 Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing