Queer Theatre Podcast 'Thesis On Joan' Launches With Broadway Podcast Network

Thesis on Joan, a new podcast produced by the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), with hosts Holly Sansom (they/them) and Meghan Dixon (she/her) will make its World Premiere Wednesday, June 24th exclusively on BPN (BPN.FM/ThesisOnJoan) in celebration of Pride. The podcast will celebrate and uplift marginalized voices in the LGBTQ+ theater community, through interviews with theater artists and professionals.

The first episode of the podcast will feature an interview with Ianne Fields Stewart, a Black, queer, nonbinary, transfeminine, actor/activist and founder of The Okra Project. Hear about Ianne's many talents, the work they want to focus on, and how theatres can actually show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The first episode will premiere June 24th, 2020 at BPN.FM/ThesisOnJoan and wherever you listen to podcasts. Thesis on Joan will release every other Wednesday.

Upcoming season one guests include: Marga Gomez (acclaimed solo artist & comedian) Becca Blackwell (NYC based trans actor, performer and writer), C.A. Johnson (ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS & MCC Tow Playright in Residence), Sally Cade Holmes (Tony Award-winning producer), Ty Defoe (interdisciplinary-hyphenated artist, activist, writer, cultural worker, and shape-shifter), Andrea Prestinario (award-winning actress, singer, producer and co-founder of Ring of Keys) and more.

Thesis on Joan is a podcast dedicated to amplifying voices from the LGBTQ+ community in the New York performing arts scene and examining the industry from a queer perspective! Join fanqueers and theatre professionals Holly Sansom (they/them) and Meghan Dixon (she/her) as they sit down with groundbreaking theatre folx, from Brooklyn cabaret performers to queers backstage and on Broadway. For many queers, theatre has been an escape, this podcast looks to have open conversations on where we've come from and where we're headed as a community, while queering the canon along the way.

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/thesis-on-joan/

Thesis on Joan will be available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts

