QUEER HISTORY: THE END OF THE WORLD AND YOU to Close ChamberQUEER's 2026 Festival

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Queer History: The End of the World and You on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 6:30pm aboard Wavertree.

Close out ChamberQUEER'S 2026 Festival aboard the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree with an evening of nautical skill-building, community, and celebration. This introductory workshop and mixer invites aspiring seafarers to explore the basics of maritime survival in a fun, welcoming, and interactive setting.

Through hands-on activities, folk music, and plenty of queer joy, participants will learn practical seafaring-inspired skills while connecting with fellow festivalgoers. Framed through a playful vision of preparing for life in a changing future, this unique event blends history, imagination, and community-building aboard one of New York City's most iconic ships.

Tickets will be distributed through ChamberQUEER. Visit their website to get all the details on the 2026 Festival and sign up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-end-of-the-world-and-you-tickets-1988013909118?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of "Where New York Begins."

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